AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 379,088 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95.

AppLovin Trading Up 7.2 %

APP opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.