Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.72

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.72 and last traded at $132.95, with a volume of 782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

