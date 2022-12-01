Anup R. Banerjee Sells 5,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.