Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.