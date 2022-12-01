Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.