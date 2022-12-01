Angela M. Sargent Sells 11,581 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 639,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,659. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 42,712 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

