Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Jonathan Morgan Acquires 4,000 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,138.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $17.93.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOMR. B. Riley lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.