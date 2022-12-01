Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Jonathan Morgan Acquires 4,000 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $29,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,138.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $17.93.
Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -17.83%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AOMR. B. Riley lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
