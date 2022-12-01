Analyzing FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) and Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) and Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Sprague Resources pays out -45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Sprague Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprague Resources $3.50 billion 0.15 -$68.92 million ($3.80) -5.26

Analyst Recommendations

FTAI Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprague Resources.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTAI Infrastructure and Sprague Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sprague Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Sprague Resources.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Sprague Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Sprague Resources -2.03% -66.70% -0.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Sprague Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure beats Sprague Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NasdaqGS : FIP) operates independently of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC as of August 1, 2022.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells and distributes natural gas. The Materials Handling segment stores various customer owned products, which includes asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment includes the marketing and distribution of coal conducted in Portland, Maine terminal, commercial trucking activity conducted by Canadian subsidiary and heating equipment service business. The company was founded by Charles Hill Sprague in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.