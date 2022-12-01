Analyzing Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atour Lifestyle and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott International 1 5 5 0 2.36

Marriott International has a consensus target price of $176.43, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Marriott International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 6.40 $21.66 million N/A N/A Marriott International $13.86 billion 3.77 $1.10 billion $6.56 25.19

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Marriott International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Marriott International 11.16% 132.01% 7.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Marriott International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott International beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 15, 2022, it operated approximately 7,989 properties under 30 hotel brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

