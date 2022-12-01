Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $61.22

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.82 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

