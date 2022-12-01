Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $61.22

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.82 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

