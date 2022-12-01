Analysts Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target at $14.69

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.
WKME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Shares of WKME opened at $8.75 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
