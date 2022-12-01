Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) PT at $24.00

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First Horizon Price Performance
First Horizon stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in First Horizon by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 64,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
