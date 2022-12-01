Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) PT at $24.00

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in First Horizon by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 64,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.