Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $75.23

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.51 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

