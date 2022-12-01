Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCDBF)

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS: CCDBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

11/11/2022 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

11/11/2022 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00.

11/11/2022 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

11/11/2022 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCDBF remained flat at $47.30 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

