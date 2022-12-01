Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAE (NYSE: CAE):

11/22/2022 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2022 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

11/11/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

11/2/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

10/12/2022 – CAE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,595. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

