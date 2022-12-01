Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.5%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 2,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,474,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

