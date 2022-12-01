Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $562,394.57

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00006531 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $51.36 million and $562,394.57 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
