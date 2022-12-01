Amgen (AMG) Tops One Day Volume of $61,723.16

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Amgen has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $111.14 million and approximately $61,723.16 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.53 or 0.06541036 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00506524 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.30809190 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11674841 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $85,703.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.