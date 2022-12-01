American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,418. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in American Well by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American Well by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

