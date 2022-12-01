American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 257,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,820,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $155.02. 28,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,922. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.