AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Acquires 320,850 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen bought 320,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,663,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AMERCO Price Performance
AMERCO stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $65.88.
AMERCO Company Profile
