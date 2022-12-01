AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Acquires 320,850 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen bought 320,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,663,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMERCO Price Performance

AMERCO stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.