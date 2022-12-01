AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Major Shareholder Buys $7,907,900.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,114,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO Price Performance

UHALB stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 950,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,064. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Get AMERCO alerts:

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

See Also

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.