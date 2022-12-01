AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Major Shareholder Buys $7,907,900.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,114,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
UHALB stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 950,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,064. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $65.88.
