Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00006087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $321,522.60 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

