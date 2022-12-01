Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in November

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alumina Stock Up 1.5 %

Alumina stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWCMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

