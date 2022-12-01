Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in November

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRWF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.