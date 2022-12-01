Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.01 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.25). Approximately 327,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 816,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.30).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.32. The firm has a market cap of £737.80 million and a PE ratio of 3,533.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 1,829,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,031,156.81 ($2,429,904.07).

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.