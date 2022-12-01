Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,286,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

