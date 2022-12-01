Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0009 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Alpha Services and Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

