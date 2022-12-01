Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. BlueLinx makes up about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.28% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 460,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 2,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,972. The company has a market cap of $634.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

