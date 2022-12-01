Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,276 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,406. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
