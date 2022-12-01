Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 8,061 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 140.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 214,288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CPB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 67,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,808. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.