Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 21,637 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

