Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Scorpio Tankers accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 225,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 23,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,679. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

