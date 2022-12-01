Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 127,986 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 8.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 364,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Magnite by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

