Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 76,009 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

