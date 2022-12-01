Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 44,153 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Fate Therapeutics

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 49,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.58. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

