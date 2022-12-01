Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $89.39 million and approximately $837,093.74 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.01735976 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013273 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00039946 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.01793017 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

