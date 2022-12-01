Allison M. Destefano Buys 2,000 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $10,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Envela Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Envela Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Envela

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

