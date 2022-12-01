Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIZY. Barclays cut their price target on Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.20.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.50 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Allianz will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

