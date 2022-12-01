Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.
Allianz Price Performance
ALIZY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.52.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.