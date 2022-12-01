Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

ALIZY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

About Allianz

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.