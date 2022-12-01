All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,759. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.