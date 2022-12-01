All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24,305 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,790,144. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

