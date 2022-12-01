Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.86

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.86 and last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 4883173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 780.89%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. Insiders have acquired 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606 in the last 90 days.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

