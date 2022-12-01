Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Director Robert W. Postma Buys 750,000 Shares

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Postma purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCRT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 2,213,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
Featured Articles
