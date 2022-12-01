Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2,648.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,223 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

