Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.83

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 5399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Featured Stories

