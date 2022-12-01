AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.59 Per Share

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJB stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,638.00. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 395 ($4.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital cut AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.23) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($3.89).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

