Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($159.79) to €185.00 ($190.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 206,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

