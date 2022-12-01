Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($159.79) to €185.00 ($190.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 206,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.