Aion Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and $1.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00223326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00046047 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.