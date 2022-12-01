Aidi Finance (BSC) One Day Volume Hits $348.95 (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $348.95 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.55 or 0.06532361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00507671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.75 or 0.30878981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

