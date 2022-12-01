Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Agilent Technologies worth $224,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $129.64.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

